JNU students and faculty members have demanded Jagadeesh M Kumar’s resignation

New Delhi:

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar has been summoned to a meeting with the Secretary of the HRD Ministry at 11.30 am. The summons comes a day after the ministry ruled out Mr Kumar’s dismissal following last week’s brutal mob attack on JNU students. The Vice Chancellor’s sacking has been demanded by sections of both students and faculty members.s