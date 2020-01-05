jnu-students’-union-president-attacked-on-campus,-violence-breaks-out

New Delhi:

Violence hit Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University this evening as the head of its students union was attacked on campus. Eyewitnesses said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars.

Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students’ union said, “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up”.

A tweet from the students’ union’s official handle read, “Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students. They have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU”.