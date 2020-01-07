jnu-professor-quits-government-panel-to-review-economic-data

JNU professor CP Chandrasekhar has quit a government panel tasked with reviewing economic data

New Delhi:

A professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has quit a central government panel tasked with reviewing economic data “because of the situation in JNU”. “I regret to inform you that, because of the situation in JNU where I stay, I will be unable to attend tomorrow’s meeting. Further, I feel that, under current conditions, this Committee is unlikely to be able to restore the credibility of the statistical system, which has been undermined in the recent past,” professor CP Chandrasekhar of the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning at JNU said in his resignation letter from the panel.

“I wish to record my appreciation of the sustained efforts of the large number of colleagues within the statistical system whom I have greatly valued working with in the past to build a robust and credible statistical base,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that political pressures have reduced their autonomy now, and efforts to consolidate a well-designed system are being subverted. In these circumstances, I will not be able to serve on this Committee,” he said in the letter, adding, “…The most disturbing part is a narrative is being built to make anti-national elements be perceived as the truth.”