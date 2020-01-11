jnu-attack:-identified-37-in-anti-left-whatsapp-group,-says-delhi-police

A mob of around 70 to 100 people attacked JNU students and faculty last week

New Delhi:

Delhi Police say they have identified 37 of the 60 individuals who are members of a WhatsApp group called ‘Unity against Left’ that they believe is linked to last week’s shocking mob attack on JNU students and faculty members. Around 10 of those identified so far are believed to outsiders – i.e., they are not students of the university – who took part in the brutal and unchecked assault that left 34 people injured.

The cops said groups they have linked to the violence – Left-backed student outfits and BJP-linked ABVP (Akhila Bharathi Vidyarthi Parishad) – both took help from outsiders. They say JNU students facilitated the entry of these outsiders into the campus.

The police, who have come under fire for their conduct during the attack – students of the prestigious university in Delhi have alleged the cops “did nothing” to stop it – have yet to arrest anyone since violence broke out in the campus on January 5.

On Friday they named JNU students union leader Aishe Ghosh, who was badly wounded in the attack, among nine suspects they said carried out the violence.

Releasing a series of photographs – some of which did not seem to clearly identify the suspects – the cops named Ms Ghosh and others, including Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel; both Mr Bhardwaj and Mr Patel are said to be ABVP members.

“No one has been detained (as yet). Notices will be served to all suspects,” Joy Tirkey, DCP (Crime Branch), was quoted by news agency PTI yesterday, adding that the suspects will be called in for questioning soon.

The top cop also said the lack of CCTV footage was a major hurdle in identifying suspects. Last week the police said screenshots from social media posts that went viral were also being studied.

The worst violence is believed to have erupted at Sabarmati hostel

Faced with the accusations of vandalism Aishe Ghosh delivered a powerful and emotional riposte, saying: “I was not the one in a mask… I am the one who was affected. I still have my blood-soaked clothes”.

Delhi Police had earlier filed two FIRs against Ms Ghosh – both within minutes of each other and both while the student union leader was bleeding from the head and receiving treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Only one FIR has been filed in connection with the violence that took place on Sunday evening and late night, in which around 70 to 100 masked goons stormed onto the JNU campus carrying iron rods, sledgehammers and broken glass bottles.

Meanwhile, three JNU professors moved the Delhi High Court Friday seeking preservation of evidence, including CCTV footage and WhatsApp messages. The matter is likely to be heard Monday.

With input from PTI