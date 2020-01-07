jnu-attack:-clash-breaks-out-between-abvp,-nsui-in-ahmedabad,-leaves-10-injured

JNU campus violence













At least 10 people were reported injured in clashes between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India NSUI) members in Ahmedabad’s Paldi area on Tuesday, January 7. The incident occurred when NSUI activists gathered in front of the ABVP office to protest the violence that took place on Sunday at Delhi’s JNU campus.

Gujarat NSUI general secretary Nikhil Savani sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to V S General Hospital.

‘Situation under control’

Police reached the spot and controlled the situation by resorting to lathi-charge and dispersed the crowd. NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan issued a statement condemning the incident. The student bodies used stick and stones to attack each other leaving five injured from both sides. “The situation has been brought under control. As of now, no FIR has been lodged,” a police official said.

The President of NSUI issued a statement condemning the incident that took place in Ahmedabad. He tweeted, “If ABVP is thinking that we are going to sit silently afraid of this violence, then it is a misunderstanding, our history is not afraid or we do violence, we only fight the truth of non-violence. Following the path of the British were also defeated, they will also defeat the Sangraje.”

