jnu-administration-was-“complicit”-in-attack,-says-congress

Randeep Singh Surjewala says the police remained mute when the attack was happening. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress has accused the government of unleashing “state-sponsored terrorism” in campuses across the country and said the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus reminded it of the “Nazi” rule.

Demanding a judicial probe into the violence that erupted in the JNU campus on Sunday evening, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the enquiry should look into the role of the government, the JNU administration and the Delhi police.

He accused the BJP government of harbouring enmity with youth of the country as it accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night.

He also alleged that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator when students were being attacked by armed miscreants.

“We demand a comprehensive judicial probe into the entire violence at JNU campus by a sitting judge,” Mr Surjewala said, adding that it should also look into the role of the Home ministry, JNU administration and the Delhi police.

“The entire country witnessed state sponsored terrorism and ‘goondaism‘ yesterday on the JNU campus when nearly 300 masked goons, brandishing sledgehammers, iron rods and other weapons, created mayhem between 6-9 pm last night,” he alleged.

The Congress leader alleged the ‘goondaism‘ (hooliganism) happened under the watch of the JNU administration as also the Delhi police which is directly controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The JNU administration was complicit in the attack by goondas at JNU campus,” he alleged.

“These goondas belongs to the Bhartiya Janta Party and its frontal wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Delhi Police remained a mute spectator standing outside and not intervening as the goons were breaking ambulances outside the campus and beating up students and girls inside the JNU campus. All this was happening with the tacit support of Home Minister Amit Shah,” the Congress leader alleged.

Mr Surjewala said that they went from hostel to hostel and entered girls hostel, Sabarmati hostel, Periyar hostel and Kaveri Hostel. They entered half a dozen hostels and they beat up each and every student on their way, calling them “anti-nationals and urban naxals”.

“What is the enmity that you have with students and the youth of India Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, that”s the question the INC and the people of India ask. Why are you torturing, suffocating, subjugating the youth of India under your autocratic rule. The more you suppress voice of the youth, more emboldened it will become,” Mr Surjewala said.

“The manner in which youth is being attacked and their voices stifled, reminds us of the Nazi Germany of 1933 which seems to have come back under the rule of Modi and Amit Shah after 90 years,” he said.

“Why are you beating up students, who are raising their voice against fee hike which parents and students cannot pay? Why are you stifling the voice of students and putting them in jails and throwing hooligans at them just because they take out save the constitution rally,” he asked.