jlo-reveals-big-role-she-turned-down

Jennifer Lopez is taking a moment to reflect on her past and also look towards her future.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for its 2020 Hollywood Issue, the 50-year-old star revealed the one role that she didn’t take 17 years ago that still haunts her to this day: the 2002 movie Unfaithful.

“I should have known that Adrian Lyne was going to kill it, but I didn’t,” she said of the drama-thriller film’s director.

“Diane Lane was so perfect for it, and it was obviously meant to be her,” Lopez said of Lane, who starred in the leading role as Connie Sumner and earned an Oscar nomination for her part.

Lopez added: “When I think about that, I was offered it, and I had the opportunity … I want to literally, like, shoot my toe off. I do.”

Despite not taking on the role, the pop star and actress has appeared in many other movies throughout her career, including her most recent film Hustlers, which landed her a Golden Globe nomination – and what many are saying should have earned her an Oscars nod.

Hustlers, which is now available on Foxtel Now, was touted as the best performance of Lopez’s career, and many critics even thought she’d win an Oscar for it.

Lopez has never been nominated for an Oscar.

In addition to being an actress, Lopez is also a mum-of-two and a Grammy-nominated artist who is set to perform at this year’s Super Bowl half-time show alongside Shakira.

But there is still one thing left on her bucket list.

“It’s always a career thing that they ask about, and I think, ‘Oh yeah, direct’. But if you’re saying bucket list, I would say I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy or on the other side of the world in Bali,” Lopez revealed.

She continued: “Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic, and where I get to ride a bike and buy bread and put it in my basket and then go home and put jelly on it and just eat and paint or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.

“I have fantasies like that.”

