j&k-tral-encounter:-top-jaish-commander-among-3-trapped-terrorists,-gunbattle-underway

3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Anantnag













In a fresh round of gunfight between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists on Saturday, January 25 in the Tral area of south Kashmir, police said. Three Jaish terrorists including top commander Qasi Yasir are believed to be trapped at the site.

Soldiers in action during an encounter with militants on the Line of Control (LoC).IANS

Qasi Yasir, a Pakistan-based terrorist, was behind the killing of two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district in August last year.

On Wednesday, a foreign militant belonging to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) was killed in an encounter at Khrew area of south Kashmir. A second militant was believed to have escaped from the encounter site.

The slain militant identified as Abu Saifullah alias Abu Qasim, was active for more than a year and was an associate of Qari Yasir, a foreign terrorist belonging to the JeM. Two security force personnel were killed in the encounter including a special police officer and an army soldier on January 21.

Further details are awaited.