jk-rowling-has-a-magical-surprise-for-the-potterheads-this-quarantine-period:-‘harry-potter-at-home’-is-now-out!-check-out-for-more-details-here.

J.K. Rowling has reported the news we as a whole need to hear at the present time.

The writer is spreading some enchantment during the coronavirus emergency by propelling Harry Potter At Home.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Rowling expressed: “Guardians, educators and carers attempting to keep youngsters entertained and intrigued while we’re on lockdown may require a touch of enchantment, so I’m charmed to dispatch http://harrypotterathome.com.”

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

The fresh out of the plastic new site has been worked to “cast a Banishing Charm on fatigue” for Harry Potter fans all around the globe.

As indicated by the site it includes: “All the most recent mystical treats to keep you involved – including exceptional commitments from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, clever supernatural art recordings (show your companions how to draw a Niffler!), fun articles, tests, riddles and bounty more for first-time perusers, just as those effectively acquainted with the wizarding scene.”

The site has a menu bar with a wide range of highlights, including news from the Wizarding World group, tests for all levels and a J.K. Rowling chronicle where you can “investigate the inward activities of the wizarding scene with an assortment of composing from J.K. Rowling.”

Since tweeting the news a large number of fans have uncovered their fervor via web-based networking media.

One stated: “This is phenomenal, thank you for proceeding to bring individuals perpetual euphoria! My family actually needs this now in light of the fact that my child will have his first birthday celebration in solitude without loved ones. He will have Harry Potter however.”

While another person tweeted: “OMG thank you for this. We are spending our lock down days perusing Harry Potter – as of now on book three.

“My child is nine and venerates them however we needed to stop him perusing in bed as he was getting so energized he was unable to rest so now we read in the kitchen before bed.”