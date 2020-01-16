j&k-police-bust-jem-module,-avert-major-terror-attack-ahead-of-republic-day

Two terrorists have been arrested in connection to this in Jammu and Kashmir.IANS | Representational

In a major success, the Srinagar Police has busted a module of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), averting a major terror attack planned on Republic Day (January 26).

Those names of the arrested terrorists have been shared by the J&K Police: Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.

Explosives recovered

The explosives that were recovered — Gelatin rods/sticks 143, secondary explosives 07, silencer 01, detonators 42, body vest laden with explosives and ball bearings 01, BAOFENG Walkie Talkie with Remote Trigger of IED- 01, CD drive 01 partially damaged, desi Small arm Weapon 01

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)