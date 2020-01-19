j&k-lieutenant-governor-seeks-report-on-commodities-after-heavy-snowfall

Higher reaches of Kashmir valley, Jammu region and Ladakh Union Territory received heavy snowfall.

Jammu:

Amid reports of disruptions in the supply of gas and other essential commodities in Jammu and Kashmir after heavy snowfall, Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu has sought a detailed report on the availability of essential commodities in affected areas, an official spokesman said today.

The Lt Governor has directed that multiple teams of officers be constituted immediately to visit affected areas with special focus on rural areas to ascertain the position of stocks of essential items and augment supply wherever required, the spokesman said.

Mr Murmu also directed officers to keep an eye on hoarders, black-marketers and unscrupulous elements who utilize the unfavourable situation for hiking prices and creating false scarcity of essentials.

The Lt Governor said road clearance and restoration of important public services that have been affected by the heavy snowfall should be the priority of government officials at the helm of affairs, the spokesman said.

On the instructions of the Lt Governor, a team of officers is being constituted by the Government to supervise and monitor the position of stock of essential items in Kashmir division and augment the supply wherever required by coordinating with agencies concerned.

The team would include divisional commissioner Kashmir, IGP Traffic, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Director FCS&CA Jammu, Director FCS&CA Kashmir and Additional Secretary FCS&CA, he said.

He said Jammu-based officers of the committee have been asked to proceed to Srinagar. The committee would submit its report by January 25 to the Government.