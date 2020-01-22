j&k-khrew-encounter:-1-militant-gunned-down-in-south-kashmir’s-tral-area

3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Anantnag













One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the security forces and militants at Khrew in South Kashmir’s Tral area on Wednesday, January 22. A fresh round of firing resumed between the security forces and the militants in Kashmir’s Tral area where an encounter was going on since Tuesday, January 21.

Soldiers in action during an encounter with militants on the Line of Control (LoC).IANS

Security forces have avenged the death of two of their men killed in an encounter at Khrew in south Kashmir on Tuesday by gunning down the Jaish-e-Mohammed operative. A second militant is still trapped as a fierce encounter is underway in the upper reaches of Khrew.

Jaish terrorists killed, 2 soldiers martyred

On Tuesday, January 21, the encounter was triggered after security forces got a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area. One Special police officer and an army soldier were killed in the encounter. There was a lull in the firing for over 24 hours but the gunfight resumed on Wednesday morning.

The encounter started after the police got specific input about the presence of militants in the Zand village. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched. Contact was eventually established with the militants, who were hiding in a house that led to the gun battle.