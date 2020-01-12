j&k-cop-caught-with-hizbul-members-to-be-treated-as-terrorist:-police

Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday after a tip from Shopian police officers

Srinagar:

A day after a decorated Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while travelling with two terrorists, state law enforcement authorities have confirmed that he too will be dealt with as a “terrorist”. Davinder Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police posted at Srinagar international Airport, was caught Saturday at Wanpoh in Kulgam district in the company of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu.

“Yesterday, during an operation in Shopian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, told reporters in Srinagar today.

The operation to arrest Davinder Singh was launched after a tip from the Superintendent of Police in Shopian district, after which Mr Kumar and other cops tracked down and stopped the car, in which an advocate and one other individual were also travelling.

“He (Davinder Singh) has worked on several anti-militancy operations. But circumstances under which he was arrested when he was driving the car with militants towards Jammu is a heinous crime. That is why he is being treated at par with the militants,” he said, adding that further interrogation and investigation was underway.

Vijay Kumar said news of the arrest was swiftly followed by the escape of militants from a Shopian hideout that was “eight feet under ground (and) had food items, among other things, stored”.

The police officer and the two terrorists were on their way to Delhi, according to the cops.

After the arrest cops recovered large stashes of arms and ammunition in the car that Davinder Singh and the two terrorists were travelling in, as also at his home in the city.

Davinder Singh was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on Independence Day last year. He made headlines after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the parliament attack convict, in 2013 claimed the officer had asked him to accompany a parliament attack accused to Delhi.

Naveed Babu, one of the terrorists who was arrested, who is a former police constable – he deserted to join the terror group in 2017 and is now a district commander in the outfit – is accused of involvement in the killing of 11 non-local workers, including truck drivers and labourers, in southern Kashmir last year.

The killings targeted Kashmir’s apple industry after the centre withdrew special status to the former state in August last year. He is also involved in the killing of several police officers and civilians and has 17 FIRs registered against him, Mr Kumar added.

