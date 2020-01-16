j&k-cop,-arrested-with-terrorists,-stripped-of-gallantry-medal

Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday with terrorists.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday “forfeited” the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested in a car with three terrorists, an official order said.

According to the order, Davinder Singh was awarded Jammu and Kashmir’s highest police award in 2018 for his role in countering the August 2017 terror attack in Pulwama

Davinder Singh was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf.

“Consequent upon the arrest of Davinder Singh on January 11, while trying to assist terrorist to travel outside J&K and recovery of arms and ammunition which amounts to disloyalty and conduct that has brought the force into disrepute, the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry is hereby forfeited,” the government order read.

On Tuesday, the police searched Davinder Singh’s residence in Srinagar, where he had allegedly sheltered the terrorists. Two pistols, a rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from his residence.