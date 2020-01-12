Home NEWS Jimmy White picks out four likely contenders for the Masters title

Jimmy White picks out four likely contenders for the Masters title

Jimmy White has named the four most likely contenders to lift the Masters title at Alexandra Palace this year, claiming that it is difficult to pick out a runaway favourite.

The second Triple Crown event of the season gets underway today in north London, with the top 16 players in the world on show, all except Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The Rocket didn’t fancy entering the Masters this season, claiming he had other things to do, but is in the Eurosport studio this week instead.

In his absence, the defending champion, world champion and world number one, Judd Trump, is understandably the favourite with the bookmakers, but White sees three other men with a great chance as well.

‘He [Trump] is favourite because he’s the man in form, but Ding Junhui, the way he played in the UK Championships, he played fantastic from start to finish, he’s got to be fancied.

‘[Neil] Robertson’s always about and then you’ve got Mark Selby winning again so it’s very difficult to make someone massive odds-on.’

Trump is rightfully the favourite, having won this tournament in some style with his resounding 10-4 win over O’Sullivan in the final.

He has also won the International Championship, World Open and Northern Ireland Open this season since his success at the Crucible in May.

However, he has not won either of the last two ranking events, with Ding picking up the UK Championship title and then Mark Selby winning at the Scottish Open, his second success of the year after the English Open.

Robertson also gets a mention from the Whirlwind after winning Champion of Champions in November, beating Trump in the final.

The only major tournament winner this season not to get a mention from White is Shaun Murphy who claimed the China Championship in September but has the toughest of first round draws at Ally Pally, taking on Trump on Tuesday afternoon.

2020 Masters draw

Top half

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy


Ding Junhui v Joe Perry


Mark Selby v Ali Carter


John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

Bottom half

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire


Mark Allen v David Gilbert


Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski


Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham



2020 Masters odds

  • 13/5 Judd Trump
  • 9/2 Neil Robertson
  • 7/1 Mark Selby
  • 10/1 Mark Allen
  • 10/1 Ding Junhui
  • 12/1 John Higgins
  • 18/1 Kyren Wilson
  • 18/1 Shaun Murphy
  • 18/1 Stuart Bingham
  • 25/1 Mark Williams
  • 25/1 Jack Lisowski
  • 28/1 Barry Hawkins
  • 33/1 David Gilbert
  • 35/1 Stephen Maguire
  • 66/1 Ali Carter
  • 80/1 Joe Perry

Odds courtesy of Betfair

