jimmy-white-picks-out-four-likely-contenders-for-the-masters-title

Jimmy White has named the four most likely contenders to lift the Masters title at Alexandra Palace this year, claiming that it is difficult to pick out a runaway favourite.

The second Triple Crown event of the season gets underway today in north London, with the top 16 players in the world on show, all except Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The Rocket didn’t fancy entering the Masters this season, claiming he had other things to do, but is in the Eurosport studio this week instead.

In his absence, the defending champion, world champion and world number one, Judd Trump, is understandably the favourite with the bookmakers, but White sees three other men with a great chance as well.

‘He [Trump] is favourite because he’s the man in form, but Ding Junhui, the way he played in the UK Championships, he played fantastic from start to finish, he’s got to be fancied.

‘[Neil] Robertson’s always about and then you’ve got Mark Selby winning again so it’s very difficult to make someone massive odds-on.’

Trump is rightfully the favourite, having won this tournament in some style with his resounding 10-4 win over O’Sullivan in the final.

He has also won the International Championship, World Open and Northern Ireland Open this season since his success at the Crucible in May.

However, he has not won either of the last two ranking events, with Ding picking up the UK Championship title and then Mark Selby winning at the Scottish Open, his second success of the year after the English Open.

Robertson also gets a mention from the Whirlwind after winning Champion of Champions in November, beating Trump in the final.

The only major tournament winner this season not to get a mention from White is Shaun Murphy who claimed the China Championship in September but has the toughest of first round draws at Ally Pally, taking on Trump on Tuesday afternoon.

2020 Masters draw

Top half

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy



Ding Junhui v Joe Perry



Mark Selby v Ali Carter



John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

Bottom half

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire



Mark Allen v David Gilbert



Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski



Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham





2020 Masters odds 13/5 Judd Trump

9/2 Neil Robertson

7/1 Mark Selby

10/1 Mark Allen

10/1 Ding Junhui

12/1 John Higgins

18/1 Kyren Wilson

18/1 Shaun Murphy

18/1 Stuart Bingham

25/1 Mark Williams

25/1 Jack Lisowski

28/1 Barry Hawkins

33/1 David Gilbert

35/1 Stephen Maguire

66/1 Ali Carter

80/1 Joe Perry Odds courtesy of Betfair

