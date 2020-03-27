‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ To Remain At 12:05 AM In First Week Back On Television Amid COVID-9 Pandemic

When Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns to television on Monday (March 30) with remotely produced episodes,  ABC’s late-night show will not reclaim its regular 11: 35 time slot but instead will continue to air at 12: 05 AM at least through next week.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! swapped slots with ABC News’s Nightline, which normally starts at 12: 35 AM, on March 17, a day into the late-night talker’s production suspension. The scheduling move has worked well for both programs.
With just four nights in the higher-trafficked 11: 35 PM slot, Nightline was the most watched (2.8 million viewers) and highest-rated in adults 18-49 (0.5 rating) late-night program for the week of March 16. Meanwhile, with a potent Nightline lead-in, Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week delivered its strongest hiatus week in more than a year among total viewers (1.611 million) and Adults 18-49 (401,000) despite airing in the later 12: 05 AM time period.

Guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next week include: Samuel L Jackson, Jennifer Aniston, Jeff Tweedy and Grouplove.
For the past two weeks, Kimmel has been doing daily homemade “quarantine minilogue” online videos. Starting with a short topical monologue and remote celebrity interviews, Kimmel earlier this week was the first late-night host to introduce in-person interviews by chatting with comedian Bill Burr from across the street to comply with social distancing rules.

