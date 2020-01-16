jimmy-garoppolo-shared-a-lesson-he-learned-from-tom-brady

The Celtics lost to the Pistons on Wednesday night, 116-103. Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya scored a season-high 24 points.

Today, the Bruins and Celtics are both in action. The Bruins are home against the Penguins at 7 p.m., while the Celtics are in Milwaukee at 8 p.m. to play the Bucks.

Jimmy Garoppolo was asked about Tom Brady’s influence: The 49ers are heading into the NFC Championship Game on Sunday (6: 40 p.m.) against the Packers. San Fransisco will be led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was traded to the 49ers in 2017 from the Patriots.

Originally drafted by New England in the second round of the 2014 draft, Garoppolo learned under Tom Brady before getting his opportunity to start following the trade.

On Wednesday, Garoppolo was asked if he’s spoken to Brady during the lead-up to the biggest game of his career, and what lessons he learned from the Patriots’ quarterback that might help him during this time.

“I haven’t personally talked to him, but just, you know, things that I took away from watching him go through it and everything, just the consistency that he had throughout the entire run,” said Garoppolo. “Whatever it was, the first playoff game, the Super Bowl, he was very consistent between all of it and I think that just goes into your preparation throughout the week. If you are prepared going into the game then you’re going to play like that.”

Garoppolo returned in 2019 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season. The injury kept him sidelined and curtailed the 49ers’ chances at competing a season ago. Yet this year, with Garoppolo back, an improved running game, and a powerful defense, San Francisco went 13-3 in the regular season.

The 49ers defeated the Vikings to advance to the team’s first NFC Championship since the 2013 season.

Trivia: Nine players in NBA history have played in more than 1,400 career games. Three of them played at some point for the Celtics. Can you name those three players?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One arrived in a trade that involved the No. 1 pick. The other two were traded away from Boston in the same deal.

Stephon Gilmore was selected as the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year:

Kyrie Irving’s comments on his current Nets teammates:

On this day: In 2005, the Patriots defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts in the playoffs for a second straight year in snowy Gillette Stadium.

Daily highlight: Aaron Gordon threw it off the backboard against the Lakers, finishing with a thunderous dunk.

Trivia answer: Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry.