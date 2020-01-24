jimmy-garoppolo-says-he’ll-be-taking-tom-brady’s-mindset-to-prepare-for-the-super-bowl

Jimmy Garoppolo learned a thing or two from Tom Brady when he was a backup in New England from 2014-17. That includes how to go about preparing for Super Bowls.

Garoppolo will be starting in his first a week from Sunday for the 49ers, and he said Thursday before practice at Santa Clara, Calif., that he took a lot from Brady when it came to his pre-Super Bowl mind-set.

“He treats it like every other game,’’ Garoppolo said. “You can see it in his body mannerisms and how he prepares for it makes him confident on Sundays, so I’m going to do the same thing and see what happens.’’

Garoppolo was a part of the 2014 and 2016 Patriots’ teams that won titles. He’s one of three Niners with Super Bowl rings’ on their résumé: Richard Sherman and Emmanuel Sanders are the other two.