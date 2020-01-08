jimmy-floyd-hasselbaink-tells-chelsea-to-sign-‘killer’-striker-moussa-dembele

Chelsea great Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged Frank Lampard to sign Lyon forward Moussa Dembele.

Lampard is looking to ease the pressure on young striker Tammy Abraham, 22, this January and has identified Dembele, 23, as one of his top attacking targets.

The Chelsea manager sees similarities between Dembele and club legend Didier Drogba, but Lyon’s determination to keep hold of the Frenchman provides a major stumbling for the Blues.

Last week, Lyon released an official statement confirming that they had no desire to sell Dembele this winter amid interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, Hasselbaink hopes Chelsea press ahead with their bid to land Dembele, a player he feels would be a ‘magnificent signing’ for his former club.

Hasselbaink knows ex-Fulham star Dembele well from managing QPR in the Championship and claims he’s a ‘killer’ in front of goal.

‘Chelsea need to make new signings because you have to keep the rhythm going and just to get some kind of new blood coming through the door,’ he told The Daily Mail.

‘It is always good when you make a signing. It gives everybody new energy, you know? Obviously Tammy Abraham is doing really well but he is the only one really who is doing really well. [Michy] Batshuayi is not making a difference. [Olivier] Giroud, I think, he does not really fit in with their plans.

‘They need to get a striker in. Moussa Dembele would be a magnificent signing for Chelsea.

‘I know Moussa quite well. I faced him when I was QPR manager, he played ever so well and killed my defence. He has developed himself extremely well. He went to Celtic and played at a big club where the atmosphere and the pressure is there of winning. You have to win every match.

‘Having already tasted that and gone through that pressure, and if Chelsea buy him, he is familiar with that. When you are at Chelsea, you have to be able to handle the pressure of winning things and he has shown at Celtic he can do that.

‘More importantly, he is a killer. He is a goalscorer. He lives for goals. He scores goals in different ways, with his head, with his feet, left and right. He is quick, he is strong, he can still improve, he is still very young.

‘Frank will improve him with Jody Morris, in his combination play, that can be better and improved. But what you can’t teach a player is being somewhere at the right time, and he has that a lot.

‘Tammy has that as well, but at a big club you have to have a couple of strikers who are really good. You need competition.’

Hasselbaink believes the time Dembele spent with Chelsea’s neighbours Fulham would stand him in good stead should he complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

‘If you look at what is around at the moment, the [Erling] Haaland and those kind of players, I think Moussa has more than Haaland. He has more experience. He is familiar with the Premier League, familiar with the English system,’ the Dutchman added.

‘He played for years at Fulham, so knows the area. The majority of players who come from the continent, especially from France, need that time to adjust. He has already been through that process. He knows the English life.

‘Also his temperament is very very good. You never hear bad things about him out of the group.

‘What is important as well is that he is young and I know that Frank likes to work with young players and if you look at those things, the whole picture, it would be a good fit.’

