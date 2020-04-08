jimmy-fallon-receives-an-apology-from-popstar-lady-gaga.-what-did-the-anchor-of-the-tonight-show-had-to-say?

Bad Romance singer Lady Gaga apologizes for the embarrassing interview with Jimmy Fallon. The singer appears on the latest installment of ‘The Tonight Show: Home Edition’ where she clarifies exactly what happened last week when she abruptly ended her video with Jimmy Fallon, the anchor of the show.

Lady Gaga said sorry to Fallon about last week and clarified that she was not prepared. The singer appreciated the interviewer to be so nice. Fallon kindly reacted to her apology that it was a twisted funny moment for them. People are really interested in what will be discussed tonight.

Gaga continues further “I have always believed in kindness and I think that what’s so true about times like now is that there is financial currency, right? But then there’s kindness currency and they’re both equally as important”. I think there’s a lot of people that are at home right now that are wondering how they can help, and they feel like they can’t, and they don’t know how to. And one of the ways that you can is to be kind.”

Gaga is currently under self-quarantine in her home amid coronavirus pandemic. she talked about her life cycle during the isolation period and also discussed the precaution people have to obey to contain COVID-19 Infection.

Gaga finally talked about her news, that she is putting on a benefit concert called One World: Together at Home. The concert will raise funds for healthcare staffers during the global coronavirus pandemic. It kicks off on 18 April and will feature performances of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Gaga herself, among others.

The popstar uncovered that the advocacy organization titled Global Citizen, working hard during the pandemic, having raised $35millions to support in relief for affected people during this struggling time. Gaga’s humanitarian steps since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic have been highly appreciated, with the artist herself sharing aspects of her work with fans online.