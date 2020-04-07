jimmy-fallon-and-adam-sandler’s-releases-a-new-fun-song-about-social-distancing!-something-that-you-need-to-check-out

Jimmy Fallon is known for his funny songs which he presents in his talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Recently, he uploaded a video song in collaboration with Adam Sandler, titled ‘Don’t Touch Grandma’. You can see the video here –

What is the song ‘Don’t Touch Grandma about’?

The song ‘Don’t Touch Grandma’ is about the importance of social distancing in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, we can see Fallon and Sandler in their homes and singing the song. Fallon is seen strumming on a brown guitar and Sandler is seen strumming on a beige colored guitar.

What are the lyrics of the song?

The song starts with the lines –

I love my grandma so much, i know she loves me too

But thanks to the stupid virus, there are new grandma rules.

Don’t touch grandma, leave her alone.

You can spend a quarter to call on the phone.

Cuz grandma likes to pinch your cheeks and kiss your head and hug

But i don’t want my grandma catching any superbug.

… and so on.

This catchy song is only 1 minute and 12 seconds long, feels like a jolly good country song. In this comic song, Fallon and Sandler talk about how grandmas love to bake us cookies and knit sweaters, but we must stay away from grandma because this virus spreads through touch. It ends with a line that you can play and meet your grandma after all this is done, but till then you can also see her from 6 feet away.

The song also makes a mention of Zoom, a video calling app which has now gained immense popularity owing to the lockdown. Many people have started video calling their friends and relatives via Zoom. Many offices which have now resorted to work from home, also use Zoon to host their meetings.

Adam Sandler was last seen on the Netflix show Uncut Gems, where he portrayed a gambling addicted diamond dealer named Howard Ratner. He had also performed a song about life during the corona virus quarantine, and thanking the doctors and nurses for their efforts. You can listen to the song here –