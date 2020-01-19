jimmy-carr-pushes-mystery-pram-through-north-london-as-he-checks-out-estate-agents

Comedian Jimmy Carr was spotted strolling around north London with a pram.

The 47-year-old stopped by a real estate agency to take a look at the houses in the city has to offer.

It was the first time Jimmy was seen in public with a pushchair and no further information is known on it.

We can all wonder.

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats host turned his casual look a little more rock n’ roll as he donned a black leather jacket which he buttoned up to fight the strong winds.

He wore the jacket over a black and red striped jumper and black jeans.

However, you can’t have a complete outfit without AirPods in your ears, can you?

One instant had Jimmy staring intensely at an estate agency pamphlet, so it must have been a phenomenal house.

Jimmy has been living in North London with partner Karoline Copping, who he has been with since 2001.

Karoline is the commissioning editor for Channel 5 and first met at an audition years back.

He later asked her out at a gig.

The couple do not have any children together and have not even spoken about they have any plans to start a family.

Since they do have a cute dog Marnie, we can guess that maybe it’s her in the pram.

Jimmy confessed in 2016 that he didn’t make a great first impression on Katherine.

Why you ask?

Appearing on Desert Island Discs, Jimmy revealed Katherine thought he was a ‘one-note comedian with the eyes of a sex offender’.

Yikes, but look how far they’ve come since awkward first impressions.

Metro.co.uk have contacted reps for comment.





