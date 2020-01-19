Home NEWS Jimmy Carr pushes mystery pram through north London as he checks out...

Jimmy Carr pushes mystery pram through north London as he checks out estate agents

Mary Smith
Comedian Jimmy Carr was spotted strolling around north London with a pram.

The 47-year-old stopped by a real estate agency to take a look at the houses in the city has to offer.

It was the first time Jimmy was seen in public with a pushchair and no further information is known on it.

We can all wonder.

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats host turned his casual look a little more rock n’ roll as he donned a black leather jacket which he buttoned up to fight the strong winds.

He wore the jacket over a black and red striped jumper and black jeans.

However, you can’t have a complete outfit without AirPods in your ears, can you?

One instant had Jimmy staring intensely at an estate agency pamphlet, so it must have been a phenomenal house.

Jimmy has been living in North London with partner Karoline Copping, who he has been with since 2001.

Karoline is the commissioning editor for Channel 5 and first met at an audition years back.

He later asked her out at a gig.

The couple do not have any children together and have not even spoken about they have any plans to start a family.

Since they do have a cute dog Marnie, we can guess that maybe it’s her in the pram.

Jimmy confessed in 2016 that he didn’t make a great first impression on Katherine.

Why you ask?

Appearing on Desert Island Discs, Jimmy revealed Katherine thought he was a ‘one-note comedian with the eyes of a sex offender’.

Yikes, but look how far they’ve come since awkward first impressions.

Metro.co.uk have contacted reps for comment. 



