jimmy-carr-pushes-mystery-pram-through-north-london-as-he-checks-out-estate-agents

Comedian Jimmy Carr was spotted strolling around north London with a pram.
The 47-year-old stopped by a real estate agency to take a look at the houses in the city has to offer.
It was the first time Jimmy was seen in public with a pushchair and no further information is known on it.
We can all wonder.
The 8 Out Of 10 Cats host turned his casual look a little more rock n’ roll as he donned a black leather jacket which he buttoned up to fight the strong winds.
He wore the jacket over a black and red striped jumper and black jeans.
However, you can’t have a complete outfit without AirPods in your ears, can you?
One instant had Jimmy staring intensely at an estate agency pamphlet, so it must have been a phenomenal house.
Jimmy has been living in North London with partner Karoline Copping, who he has been with since 2001.
Karoline is the commissioning editor for Channel 5 and first met at an audition years back.
He later asked her out at a gig.
The couple do not have any children together and have not even spoken about they have any plans to start a family.
Since they do have a cute dog Marnie, we can guess that maybe it’s her in the pram.
Jimmy confessed in 2016 that he didn’t make a great first impression on Katherine.
Why you ask?
Appearing on Desert Island Discs, Jimmy revealed Katherine thought he was a ‘one-note comedian with the eyes of a sex offender’.
Yikes, but look how far they’ve come since awkward first impressions.
