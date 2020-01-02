jimmy-buffett-announces-august-tour-stop-in-mansfield

Calling all Parrot Heads.
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will bring the chill vibe of Margaritaville to the Xfinity Center for one night this summer.
Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020 rolls into Mansfield on Aug. 8, according to Live Nation. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.
Fans who can’t make the August show at the Xfinity Center will have another opportunity to enjoy Buffett’s groovy greatest hits.
Buffett’s Broadway musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” continues to tour the country, and will swing through Hartford June 9-14. Featuring original songs, as well as old favorites like “Fins” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” the production will be at the Bushnell Performing Arts Center.
Buffett turned 73 on Christmas.