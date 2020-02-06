jimi-famurewa-reviews-the-yard-at-great-scotland-yard-hotel:-clumsy-theming,-but-a-restorative-warmth-at-its-core

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Ambience: 2/5

Food: 4/5

Even in this era of lavishly attired hotel restaurant staff — when shirts and ties have been supplanted by overblown, Zoolanderish costumes often pitched between 16th-century Italian guardsman and Death Star employee — the outfits at Great Scotland Yard (pyjama-striped grandad collar shirts with jaunty braces and cropped, bowed-leg chinos) warrant a double take. Or even a triple one.

And so, midway through dinner at The Yard — chef Robin Gill’s flagship restaurant in this £50m, 152-bedroom overhaul of the former Metropolitan Police headquarters — I finally caved and asked our waiter what had inspired the look. ‘Well, the shirts are to be like prisoners, because they used to have a jail here,’ he said, with beaming pride, before adding that the blunted butter knives were also meant to recall those given to Victorian inmates, presumably to prevent violent stabbings at mealtimes. Well, then.

I probably don’t need to tell you that this set off a rioting correctional facility’s worth of alarm bells. Or that I feared a later course might appear speared on a shiv whittled from a toothbrush. Thankfully, there was no need to panic. True, there is clumsy theming here but, broadly, Gill (of The Dairy and the almost supernaturally likeable Darby’s) and executive chef Alex Harper have concocted one of those dependable, hyper-central establishments that most of us need in our repertoire; perhaps as a balm for Londonphobic visiting relatives. The Yard has elegance, care and a kind of restorative, rural warmth at its core.

Locked up: The Yard at Great Scotland Yard

Not that it feels like the most obvious spot for a splashy new launch. Described on the website with palpable optimism as ‘near Covent Garden’, it actually sits in a hidden patch, just off Whitehall near the Trafalgar Square dead zone where, in my personal psychogeography of the capital, I would wait, shivering, for the 453 night bus home. Beyond the art-littered lobby, The Yard’s room — ornately tiled, showpiece open kitchen, racks of clay bottles in the half-light, barely any other diners despite the fact it was Friday night — had what my friend Mark diagnosed as that slightly bricked-in, airport terminal anonymity. And early arrivals from the menu (snacks of caviar-blotted Jerusalem artichoke skins and a powerfully gamey, rustic venison and boar sausage, plus a cloying chore of a delica pumpkin cavatelli pasta starter) didn’t wholly shake this feeling.

But then rich, buttery beef tartare — dotted with gleaming blobs of emulsified egg yolk — signalled a sharp, sudden uptick. Tamworth pork jowl was slow-cooked to flavourful, glistening softness, speckled with a crackled crumb and slumped beside creamed and caraway-seeded cabbage. And then came haunch of fallow deer so flawlessly rosy it might have been cooked by a supercomputer — it was served with a sprightly, miniature hunter’s pie, topped with eye-poppingly green parsley mashed potato like something ripped from a Dr Seuss book.

There is always a lot of complex dieting talk when I meet my male friends now, but we didn’t deny ourselves pudding and regretted precisely nothing. Weightless chocolate mousse came with tiny coffee doughnuts, while a sublime, dissembled apple tarte Tatin had vivid caramelised depth and complimentary oven-fresh, Earl Grey madeleines almost constituted showing off.

Let us be realists: Gill and Harper are not boldly dismantling the very concept of flavour or attempting anything you wouldn’t expect at, say, an acclaimed countryside gastropub. But they are doing it with an uncommon verve, attentiveness and generosity of spirit that blazes through, even in slightly overwrought surroundings. Ersatz prisons aside, that is something very much deserving of a captive audience.

The Yard at Great Scotland Yard

1 Jerusalem artichoke £5

1 Venison and boar sausage £5

1 Pumpkin pasta £14

1 Tartare of British beef £15

1 Tamworth pork jowl £28

1 Fallow deer £30

1 Chocolate mousse £9.50

1 Apple tarte Tatin £9.50

2 Glasses of Celler 9 , Blau Cel Blanc wine £18

Total £134

3-5 Great Scotland Yard, Whitehall, SW1 (020 7925 4749; hyatt.com)

