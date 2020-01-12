jim-williams-aiming-to-leave-bdo-in-style-with-world-championship-win-amid-‘difficult’-circumstances

Jim Williams is hoping he can bring down the curtain on his BDO career in the perfect way on Sunday night, by beating Wayne Warren in the World Championship final.

It is an all-Welsh final at The O2 in London, the first in World Championship history, as both men are vying to get their hands on the famous old trophy for the first time.

Williams is hoping that it will also be his last crack at the BDO’s top prize as he is off to compete in the PDC Q School later this month in a bid to switch to darts’ other organisation.

His focus is entirely on becoming the BDO world champion before that, though, against a man he has the ultimate respect for.

‘I’ve grown up with Wayne as one of my heroes,’ said Williams. ‘I’ve been lucky and fortunate to grow up with some absolute legends of the game, Martin Phillips, Marshall James and I’m playing one of them in the final. It’s a special day.

‘I was so happy for him [to win his semi-final]. I just can’t tell you how good that’s going to be for Welsh darts and for us, it’s perfect. It’s a special bit of history.’

The Quiff is into the final at the sixth time of asking after some World Championship heartache in recent years.

His good pal Glen Durrant put an end to his hopes in each of the last two years, but Williams says those tough losses have made him a better player.

‘It hurt, the last two years,’ Jim continued after beating Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 in the semi-final. ‘The quarter-final two years ago I was 4-1 up and lost. You take those hits and you’ve got to learn from it. I’ve learned now to make the most of it when I’m in front.

‘I’m making it hard work of it again but my B game has dragged me through. I’m just hoping what’s left in the tank will drag me through tomorrow.’

Williams’ one and only goal this week is becoming world champion, but the whole event has been mired in uncertainty with the prize fund for the tournament still unknown by players.

It was announced before the competition began that the prize money would be significantly reduced from last year, but with the event coming to a close today, no one who has played or is still playing in it knows how much they are set to earn.

‘Yeah, I mean it’s difficult,’ admitted Williams. ‘I don’t think it’s not knowing, we know it’s a lot less than what it has been previously.

‘Its life changing money, just, I don’t know… You get your name on the title and its massive, its massive.

‘Officially I’ve been told nothing. It’s something you’ve got to just try and bottle up. I just want to put my name on that trophy, it’s the World Championship trophy. You look at the names on there and if you can be part of that legacy…

‘Everything I’m doing I’m doing for my family and my little boy. I’m trying everything I can. Perhaps not this year, but it has been life changing money so I’m doing my best.’

Williams is hoping to move on to make truly life changing money as a full-time PDC player by winning through Q School.

The 35-year-old had a go at the tournament last year, but it was more of a reconnaissance mission and his heart wasn’t really in it as he still wanted to win the big one in the BDO before switching brands.

‘Last year was all about getting experience, checking the place out,’ the Welshman said. ‘But long-term plan, there were still a few things I wanted to do in the BDO.

‘I think just to give you the confidence and the platform to make that step. It’s all gone to script perfectly so far.

‘It opens your eyes to how it’s run [the PDC]. Now I can go there, I know where everything is, I know the players, it was a good move actually.

‘Ultimately the PDC you can make a career out of darts and I would never have dreamed that even seven years ago. That’s my goal.’

With most of the big names in the BDO looking to jump ship and the ongoing uncertainty about finances, the very future of the British Darts Organisation has been called into question.

Williams insists it must go on, though, as the foundation of the sport: ‘I think it’s got to continue. It’s the grassroots, it brings all the players through and it’s a great platform for them, experience, stage time.

‘There’s so many great players still here. Its difficult. So I hope for good times.’

Williams and Warren meet in the final of the BDO World Championship at 7pm on Sunday evening.

