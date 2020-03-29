jim-edmonds-reveals-he-was-hospitalized-and-is-waiting-on-the-results-of-a-covid-19-test

St. Louis Cardinals hall of famer Jim Edmonds – who is also the estranged husband of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds – has revealed that he went to the emergency room and is waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test.

The four-time Major League Baseball all-star posted the news on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 28th with a pic from the hospital. In the caption he wrote: “Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke. #gethealthy.”

Edmonds was eventually released from the hospital and he posted an update later in the evening to let his fans know that he was still waiting on the results of the coronavirus test, but he did test positive for pneumonia. The 49-year-old said that this was the first time he has ever had pneumonia.

“Trying to rest up and get better. Just wanted to thank everyone for their wishes,” Edmonds said. “I’m home, I’m feeling pretty good and I’m doing the best I can to rest up. Thank you again everyone.”

In response, the official Twitter account of the St. Louis Cardinals wrote that they were “Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds,” and they added that they hope Edmonds starts feeling better soon.

Just days before the Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster found himself in the hospital, he was at his local Costco to stock up on supplies. On his Instagram Stories, Edmonds posted pics of his massive haul that featured the bed of his truck filled with bottled water, Gatorade, and Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustables for his kids.

Edmonds also shared a pic of the receipt which showed that the former Major League Baseball player had spent $2,055.98, and then gave fans a look inside his fully-stocked refrigerator. After he revealed he was tested for COVID-19 many fans voiced their concerns about Edmonds possibly spreading the virus during his Costco run.

Edmonds shared how he was tested for the COVID-19 virus by revealing that a Q-tip swab was inserted into his nose for several seconds. He said that he had no idea the swab could go that far in someone’s nose.

He said that he was still waiting to find out if he was indeed infected with the virus or if he was just “super sick” with pneumonia.

“I’m doing the best I can right now but not feeling so hot,” he continued. “I’ll let you know how everything’s going when I find out. Stay safe.”

Edmonds’ broadcasting partner Dan McLaughlin wrote on Twitter when hearing about the news: “This is one of the best people you’ll ever run across. Ever. I’ve never seen him deny an autograph, picture, or a simple wave. He’s a wonderful partner and teammate. Also, he loves STL and the Cardinals. The best. Love ya buddy. Always. #stlcards”

Jim Edmonds appears to be in self-isolation as the three kids he shares with Meghan King Edmonds are in California with her, according to her Instagram Story.



