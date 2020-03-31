Jheel Mehta Vs Nidhi Bhanushali Vs Palak Sidhwani: Which Sonu You Loved The Most From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Sony SAB’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to complete 12 successful years on July 28, 2020. Dayaben aka Disha Vakani might not be back on the show yet, but a popular character is all set to stage her return. Sonu had been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for quite some time. In the show, she had left Gokuldham society to pursue higher studies.

Nidhi Bhanushali who earlier portrayed the character had quit the show as she wanted to concentrate on her studies. Ultimately, Palak Sidhwani bagged the role and now is seen on the show as the new Sonu. Nidhi had replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu in 2012.

While Palak is doing a fabulous job as Sonu, a few fans of Nidhi Bhanushali are missing her. Nidhi took to Instagram and asked her fans if they miss her in the show and the fans blasted the posts with comments claiming that they miss her and would want to see her back in the show.

Remember young Sonu daughter of Bhide from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a character which was played by 9-year old Jheel Mehta, Jheel is all grown-up now and has transformed into a charming, young lady with a beautiful smile.

Jheel had quit the show as she wanted to focus on her studies. She was preparing for her SSC exams. Her hard work paid off as she secured 93.3% marks in her 10th board exams. Jheel had opted out of the popular sitcom to focus on her studies.

Balancing both studies and shooting for Taarak was becoming increasingly difficult for Jheel. Hence, she decided to leave the show. So, who is or was the best Sonu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

