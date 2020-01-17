jetblue-announced-it-is-adding,-dropping-flights-at-logan-airport

Travelers heading to Yellowstone National Park this summer can take a nonstop flight from Boston to Montana on JetBlue beginning in June, the airline announced on Thursday.

The airline, Logan International Airport’s largest carrier, announced several other schedule changes for 2020, including ending service at Oakland International Airport in California, where it served flights to Boston, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and Long Beach, Calif., and discontinuing service between Logan and Havana, Cuba.

The nonstop seasonal service between Logan and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Belgrade, Mont. will take place on Saturdays and Wednesdays, beginning June 13. JetBlue called Bozeman “a mecca of outdoor recreation and urban sophistication,” due to its proximity to Yellowstone National Park and ski areas Big Sky Resort and Bridger Bowl.

“We continue to identify opportunities to strengthen our focus cities and allocate flying so we can offer better schedules and high-demand destinations for our customers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning for JetBlue, in a press release.

The new flights will operate on a summer and winter seasonal schedule, according to the airline. The summer seasonal flight will leave Boston at 11: 46 a.m., arriving in Bozeman at 2: 54 p.m. It will leave Bozeman at 3: 40 p.m., arriving in Boston at 10 p.m. The winter seasonal flight schedule will be announced at a later date, the airline wrote.

“To enable the new city, multi-route expansions and frequency additions, JetBlue will redeploy aircraft by adding flights on some existing routes and reducing flights on others that are not meeting expectations,” the airline wrote in the press release.

JetBlue says it will end service at Oakland International Airport on April 29, but continue to serve Bay Area travelers from airports in San Francisco and San Jose. The airline is also adjusting its service from the U.S. to Havana to “best meet current demand,” which includes discontinuing service between Boston and Havana. Passengers can get to Havana from Ft. Lauderdale and New York’s JFK.

“Through these gateway cities, JetBlue will continue to offer travelers convenient nonstop and connecting options to Cuba from across the airline’s network,” wrote the airline.

JetBlue, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next month, says it will increase flights on more than half a dozen popular routes during peak travel periods in several airports this year, including at Logan.