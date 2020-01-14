Home NEWS Jet Set: Stylish Travel Pieces for the New Year

Jet Set: Stylish Travel Pieces for the New Year

Maria Garcia
Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.

Julia Cherruault for Observer

Naked Cashmere Camila Travel Set

A four-piece travel set with all the plush essentials you’ll want on your next long-haul flight, including a silk pillowcase, eye mask, cashmere socks and cashmere throw. $395, Naked Cashmere.

Courtesy Naked Cashmere

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

These shoes were specifically designed for those constantly on-the-go. They’re super lightweight, with responsive cushioning that’ll form to your feet. $130, Cole Haan.

Courtesy Cole Haan

Compagnie de Provence Fig of Provence Travel Hand Cream

It’s always good to keep a hand moisturizer in your bag, especially during the winter, and we love this particular fragranced lotion. $9, Cie Luxe.

Courtesy Cie Luxe

LESET Lori Pocket Pant

You’ll be cozy and comfy in these ultra-soft pants. $180, LESET.

Courtest LESET

Pretty Useful Tools Beauty Multi-Tool

Beauty mishaps are unavoidable sometimes, and this six-piece kit includes a travel-sized mirror, comb, nail scissors, nail clippers, nail file and tweezers. $34, Neiman Marcus.

Courtesy Neiman Marcus

Vera Wang V475 Sunglasses

Sunglasses are always a crucial travel item, and these are a fun round style for the new year. $100, Baxter and Bonny.

Courtesy Vera Wang

AGF Puff Sleeve Pullover

The L.A.-based brand just launched last year, and their athleisure styles are perfect for frequent travelers. We’re especially fond of this puff sleeve pullover. $118, AGF.

Courtesy AGF

Lapcos Luxe Travel Kit

This TSA-approved set includes a cleansing oil, foam, toner, balancing milk cream and sunscreen. $48, Lapcos.

Courtesy Lapcos

State Cashmere Beanie

It’s always a good idea to keep a super soft, chic hat with you during your winter travels. $85, State Cashmere.

Courtesy State Cashmere

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to begin planning all your travel for 2020. From Naked Cashmere’s plush set and Vera Wang’s stylish sunglasses to a cozy beanie and chic pullover, these are the travel pieces we love right now.

