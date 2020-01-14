jet-bound-for-lax-dumps-fuel-on-students-on-school-playground;-paramedics-treating-children

An airplane returning to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning dropped what was believed to be engine fuel onto a school playground, striking several students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before noon and was assessing multiple patients. Los Angeles City Fire was also at the scene.

L.A. City Fire spokesperson Nicholas Prange said two classes were outside when the liquid rained down. Students and staff were instructed to go indoors and remain there for the time being.

The jet later landed safely at LAX.

