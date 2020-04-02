jessie-reyez-shares-three-new-surprise-songs-on-her-‘before-love-came-to-kill-us’-deluxe-edition

Jessie Reyez recently released her debut full-length album Before Love Came To Kill Us nearly five years after her breakout single “Figures.” But Reyez had more up her sleeve: Just a few days after the album’s debut, Reyez surprise-released a deluxe version of the record with three new tracks. The revamped album features verses from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Rico Nasty, and more.

In a statement, Reyez addressed how she felt uneasy releasing an album during a global pandemic: “It messed me up because I was like ‘I don’t want to seem insensitive,’” she said. “I’ve grown up thinking about death as something that could easily happen tomorrow. But I know that for everybody else, there’s a lot of fear right now. I’m conflicted. But I’ve decided I’m putting it out because indecision never did anything for nobody.”

Listen to “Ankles” with Rico Nasty and Melii above. Below, check out the Before Love Came To Kill Us (Deluxe Edition) album art and tracklist.

Island Records

1. “Do You Love Her”

2. “Deaf (Who Are You)”

3. “Intruders”

4. “Coffin” Feat. Eminem

5. “Ankles”

6. “Imported” Feat. 6lack

7. “La Memoria”

8. “Same Side”

9. “Roof”

10. “Dope”

11. “Kill Us”

12. “Love In The Dark”

13. “I Do”

14. “Figures”

15. “Far Away II” Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & JID

16. “Ankles” Feat. Rico Nasty & Melii

17. “Worth Saving”

Before Love Came To Kill Us (Deluxe Edition) is out now via Island Records. Get it here.

