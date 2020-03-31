jessie-reyez-performs-‘figures’-during-golden-hour-in-a-captivating-live-performance

Five years ago, Jessie Reyez made a name for herself with the woeful, breakout single “Figures.” Several years later, Reyez continues her career with her debut record Before Love Came To Kill Us. To celebrate the culmination of years of hard work, Reyez recorded a live performance of the song that started it all.

As the sun begins its long descent, Reyez and a group of string players are positioned outside an old, wooden motel. Reyez sits perched atop a red convertible with her guitar at her lap. Reyez begins gently plucking her guitar as the string section slowly follows. Reyez’s soaring voice combined with the lush atmosphere creates an unbelievably captivating “Figures” performance.

Reyez released Before Love Came To Kill Us following a handful of singles and EPs. In her first full-length release, Reyez gets personal about the intricacies of relationships. On the record, Reyez also collaborated with big-name artists. The singer reached out to Eminem to lend a few verses on the swooning number “Coffin” and 6lack for the down-tempo anthem “Imported.” Though “Figures” was written several years ago, the track arrives as the last song on the record and a is way of giving thanks to fans who have been there for Reyez since the beginning.

Watch Reyez perform “Figures” above.

Before Love Came To Kill Us is out now via Island Records. Get it here.