jessie-j-gushes-over-channing-tatum-in-loved-up-pda-post-after-he-defended-her-from-trolls

Jessie J has posted a heartfelt tribute to Channing Tatum, sharing a video of the pair indulging in a serious PDA as she thanked him for defending her from trolls.

Channing had hit back at one of his followers who had commented that he ‘looked better with Jenna Dewan’, his ex-wife.

Jessie shared her thoughts on her newly-rekindled relationship with Channing and her appreciation that he had leapt to her defence.

She wrote: ‘When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast.

‘When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out.

‘I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.’

Channing had earlier posted a photo of him and Jessie in matching inflatable unicorn hats, to which a fan had commented: ‘Jenna looks better with you’.

He replied: ‘Hey Alex, I don’t usually address st like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.

‘If you can’t not be a horrible person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… Please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.

‘And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex.

‘Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself (sic).’

He continued: ‘And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn st around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful than anyone else.

‘Beauty isn’t measureable. It’s in the eye of the beholder so while you all infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find st to start st with, I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart. Bye (sic).’

The couple had recently got back together after a brief split, and it looks like things are going from strength to strength for Channing and Jessie.





