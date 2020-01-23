jessie-j-and-channing-tatum-‘fully-back-together’-as-they’re-seen-hanging-out-after-split

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are giving us hope that true love does persist as they’re reportedly ‘back together’ just weeks after their split.

The romance between the Price Tag singer and Magic Mike actor is said to have ended in December after just over a year of dating.

It came as a surprise as the pair seemed pretty loved-up and often made public declarations of their affection for one another.

But rumours they had reconciled began circulating earlier in January when Jessie, 31, was seen with Channing, 39, on a shopping trip in Los Angeles.

Sources now say the stars are ‘fully back together’.

‘They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,’ an insider told E! News.

‘[They] seem very happy to be spending time together again. Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house this past week.’

The source added: ‘They are super giddy around each other.’

Ah, and there is hope for us after all.

Jessie began dating Channing in October 2018 several months after he split from wife Jenna Dewan following 11 years of marriage.

Their relationship was thought to be going strong when Jessie said last June that she was ‘content’ with the actor.

‘Everyone deserves happiness,’ she added to Lorraine’s Dan Wootten.

In recent weeks, sources claimed Jessie and Channing decided to call it quits on their relationship as the ‘timing was off’.

‘He is super busy with his career and as a dad,’ a source told People. ‘He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.’

The insider added: ‘He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t travelling for his own work.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Channing Tatum looks suave as he attends Magic Mike opening in Berlin amid Jessie J ‘reunion’

MORE: Are Jessie J and Channing Tatum back together? Exes spotted furniture shopping in LA





