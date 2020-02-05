jessica-simpson-turned-down-a-starring-role-in-the-notebook-because-of-a-sex-scene

The hottest luxury and A List news

Jessica Simpson’s new memoir Open Book delves into the popstar’s life, covering dark topics including sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of a family friend as well as her rocky divorce from her first husband, Nick Lachey.

But it also offers plenty of lighter A-list anecdotes, including how Simpson was offered Rachel McAdams’ famous rule of Southern belle Allie Hamilton in The Notebook but ended up turning it down because of its steamy sex scene.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Simpson writes, “I knew exactly what the movie was about because I had read the script.” She turned it down “because they wouldn’t budge on taking out the sex scene.”

The iconic romantic film from 2004 received a PG-13 rating and ended up being more romantic than raunchy.

Simpson, 39, goes on to write, “And it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people.” In the book, she revealed that she had a “hard crush” on the actor after they met auditioning for The Mickey Mouse Club. “Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision,” Simpson says.

She saw the movie while she was on an airplane after announcing she was splitting from Lachey in 2005.

“The most romantic movie in the world, and I was leaving Nick…The movie was on every screen, and I was swept up into it, wishing I had that great love that would be forever,” she writes. “Nobody on the plane knew a thing, except that Jessica Simpson was loudly sobbing in first class.”

She’s not the only celebrity who could have starred in the Nicholas Sparks movie. Simpson’s fellow Mouseketeer Justin Timberlake was rumored to have been considered for the role of Noah.

In a twist worthy of a Sparks plot, Simpson spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about her short-lived long triangle with Timberlake and Gosling.

Simpson said Timberlake kissed her after her 2006 divorce from ­Lachey, then “took his phone out and started typing.”

She found out he was texting Gosling because they had “a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old.”