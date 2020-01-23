jessica-simpson-reveals-details-behind-messy-divorce-with-nick-lachey:-‘i-don’t-know-how-he-was-blindsided’

Jessica Simpson has called out her ex-husband Nick Lachey’s claims he was ‘blindsided’ by their divorce, opening up on the messy details behind their split.

The pair first met in 1998 when Jessica was a successful 18-year-old teen star (yes, you all remember I’m Wanna Love You Forever, released in 1999) and married in 2002.

We then all tuned in to their brilliant reality show, Newlyweds, that Keeping Up With The Kardashians could never hold a light to.

Was it chicken or fish? We’ll never know…

Anyway, now the 39-year-old is releasing her memoir Open Book in February, with excerpts landing online and dishing everything from her sexual abuse trauma and battle with pill and alcohol addiction to that time then-boyfriend John Mayer called her ‘sexual napalm’.

When it comes to her marriage to 98 Degrees singer Nick, though, Jessica – who is now married to Eric Johnson and has children, Maxwell, seven, Ace, six, and Birdie, 10 months – revealed the pair both suffered from anxiety over their careers, which was a catalyst in their split.

But she has no idea how he couldn’t have seen it coming, as he insisted in the press following their divorce.

‘We had been together almost seven years when I told Nick, “I think I want a divorce,”‘ Simpson said in an excerpt obtained by The Blast, adding she heard, ‘he told the press he was blindsided’.

Jessica continued: ‘I don’t know how. At that point we were not even speaking to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I stood up for myself. I don’t think he ever thought I would take the leap.’

The pair didn’t sign a pre-nup before their wedding so when it ended, Jessica, being the more successful of the pair (and worth a reported $170million (£129m) now), ended up dishing out a reported $12m (£9m) to Nick – and later called her first marriage ‘my biggest money mistake’.

Not to worry about Nick, he settled down with Vanessa Minnillo, marrying in 2011 and the pair share three children of their own.





