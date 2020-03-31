jesse-tyler-ferguson,-zachary-quinto-head-benefit-livestream-reading-of-terrence-mcnally’s-‘lips-together,-teeth-apart’

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Zachary Quinto and Ari Graynor will present an April 6 livestream reading of the late Terrence McNally’s acclaimed 1991 play Lips Together, Teeth Apart to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The livestream on Broadway.com and its Facebook and YouTube channels will be dedicated to McNally, who died on March 24 of COVID-19 complications. The reading, directed by Trip Cullman, will be presented by Broadway.com and producers Eric Kuhn & Justin Mikita.

“Terrence used his work to make seemingly insurmountable societal issues seem surmountable through his belief in our unwavering human spirit,” said Tom Kirdahy, McNally’s husband and member of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees. “Seeing Terrence’s rage, humor, love, and empathy in the face of a virus feels right during this time.”

Lips Together, Teeth Apart chronicles two straight couples visiting the Fire Island home of a relative who recently died of AIDS during the height of that pandemic.

The live reading begins at 8 pm ET on Monday, April 6.