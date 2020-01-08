jesse-lingard-hiring-paul-pogba’s-agent-mino-raiola-raises-eyebrows-at-manchester-united

Jesse Lingard’s decision to team up with Paul Pogba’s agent has caused considerable unease at Manchester United.
The England forward has recently joined forces with Mino Raiola, the long-term representative of his friend and United team-mate, Pogba.
But Telegraph Sport understands that the partnership has raised eyebrows at Old Trafford and sparked concerns about the longer-term future of the player given the club’s tempestuous relationship with Raiola.
Lingard’s substitution at the start of the second half of United’s dismal 3-1 defeat by Manchester City on Tuesday night was cheered by sections of the Old Trafford crowd, although the player was still believed to be feeling the effects of a recent illness.
Lingard – who is contracted to United until June 2021, with the option of another year – has already been linked with moves to Leicester City and AC Milan in recent days. In November, he was interviewed for the UTD Podcast, during which he talked about the deep bond he feels to the club and how, at times, he has found himself humming along to songs from the stands while playing.
United’s difficulties with Raiola have resurfaced in recent weeks, adding to the club’s unease over the timing on Lingard’s partnership with him.
United backed away late last month from a deal for the teenage Norway striker, Erling Haaland, amid apparent misgivings over Raiola’s financial demands.
But Raiola refuted those suggestions, insisting that his client chose to join Borussia Dortmund instead because he considered it a better move at this stage of his career, and has since gone on the attack about United.
Pogba – currently sidelined after ankle surgery – remains determined to quit Old Trafford and Raiola claimed his client’s “problem” was United, whom he effectively accused of becoming a graveyard for talent.
“Pogba’s problem is Manchester United,” Raiola said. “It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project. I wouldn’t take anyone there. They would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”
United had originally formed strong working ties with Raiola, who brought a host of his clients to Old Trafford, including Pogba for a club record £89 million from Juventus in 2016 in addition to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan the same summer.
A year earlier, he had brokered Sergio Romero’s move to United, and Romelu Lukaku was also a Raiola client at the time of his transfer to Old Trafford in 2017. But relations have soured, not least over the future of Pogba, who has wanted to leave for the past two summers.
Lingard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who gave the forward his debut in the reserve team, have always had a good relationship but the United manager was forced to rebuke the player last summer over a crude Snapchat holiday video he posted.
Lingard admitted in a recent interview he had been given a final warning by Solskjaer and also talked about some of the difficulties in his personal life that he has been wrestling with.
“He [Solskjaer] said I was on my last chance,” Lingard said. “He said I had to get my head down and this is what I have done. I am not stupid.”
Lingard has been noticeably quieter on social media since then but he has struggled for form and has gone 29 Premier League games without scoring a goal or claiming an assist.