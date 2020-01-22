jess-thirlby’s-tactical-tweaks-steer-england-to-first-nations-cup-victory-over-south-africa

The measure of an international coach can be gleaned by how they respond under pressure and Jess Thirlby passed her first test with flying colours to guide England to a first Nations Cup victory over South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday.
Having watched the potency of her attacking force nullified by a formidable South Africa defence during the first half, Thirlby made the change that would decide the match. It was only a minor tweak – pushing captain Natalie Haythornthwaite up to goal attack in place of George Fisher – but it proved crucial.
Her side’s entire attacking style changed, the pace quickened and England were set free. From a deficit at half-time, the Roses led by five after the third quarter and would go on to triumph 58-54. A win on the board and a big step in the right direction towards making Sunday’s final.
With 14 players at her disposal for this competition and a stated desire to try different combinations, it was something of a surprise that Thirlby opted to stick with the same matchday 12 from the heavy 16-goal defeat against New Zealand last weekend, which meant no place again for World Cup member Nat Panagarry and exciting young goal attack Sophie Drakeford-Lewis.
Thirlby had been insistent that loss against the world champions was nothing to be concerned about as she looks to “build a team for the future”, but she knew only a victory would do here.
A reunion with a South Africa side that England needed extra-time to beat 2-1 in their most recent Test series in November was always likely to test their mettle and the frustrations did not take long to emerge, with Thirlby’s side down 13-16 after the first quarter.
Changes were quick to come with Amy Carter – earning only her second cap – and Kate Shimmin brought on in place of Laura Malcolm and Fran Williams as Thirlby moved to shore up a defence that had been too easily penetrated. The improvement was evident, but it was down the other end of the court that the most decisive battle was being fought.
In Phumza Maweni and Karla Pretorius, South Africa possess one of the quickest, most restrictive defensive pairings in world netball, and it was clear the game would be decided by how England could counter them.
The burgeoning attacking partnership of Ellie Cardwell and George Fisher had dragged England to within one for a 25-26 half-time scoreline, but Thirlby shuffled her pack again, moving Haythornwaite up the court and taking the experienced Chelsea Pitman off the bench.
The increased speed, improved movement and freeing up of Cardwell to sit under the post worked wonders. A four-goal run swung things in England’s favour and there the pendulum rested, despite some nervous moments as South Africa threatened to fight back.
The room for improvement remains abundant, but Thirlby’s side will now have their eyes set firmly on Sunday’s final. Whether they stand much chance of beating a New Zealand side who thrashed Jamaica 71-45 in the early game is another matter.