jess-thirlby’s-tactical-tweaks-steer-england-to-first-nations-cup-victory-over-south-africa

The measure of an international coach can be gleaned by how they respond under pressure and Jess Thirlby passed her first test with flying colours to guide England to a first Nations Cup victory over South Africa in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Having watched the potency of her attacking force nullified by a formidable South Africa defence during the first half, Thirlby made the change that would decide the match. It was only a minor tweak – pushing captain Natalie Haythornthwaite up to goal attack in place of George Fisher – but it proved crucial.

Her side’s entire attacking style changed, the pace quickened and England were set free. From a deficit at half-time, the Roses led by five after the third quarter and would go on to triumph 58-54. A win on the board and a big step in the right direction towards making Sunday’s final.

With 14 players at her disposal for this competition and a stated desire to try different combinations, it was something of a surprise that Thirlby opted to stick with the same matchday 12 from the heavy 16-goal defeat against New Zealand last weekend, which meant no place again for World Cup member Nat Panagarry and exciting young goal attack Sophie Drakeford-Lewis.