jess-phillips-pulls-out-of-labour-leadership-race

Jess Phillips has quit the Labour leadership race, saying the party needs a candidate that can unite all parts of the movement and ‘I have to be honest that at this time, that person isn’t me’.

The MP for Birmingham Yardley sent a tweet to her followers after announcing her decision not to run to be Jeremy Corbyn’s replacement.

Alongside a video message, she tweeted: ‘Sending a message to everyone who has backed me, to all who have joined in and joined up – I promise that your voices will still be heard.

‘We all have a role to play in changing our party and our country.’

In her statement, Ms Phillips vowed to ‘fight back’ after Labour’s disastrous December election result.

She said: ‘I truly believe that unless we talk to the country on their terms, not just on ours, that we won’t be able to make the gains we need to win an election – and (to) do what everyone in the Labour movement wants to do, and that is make people’s lives better.

‘In order to do that, the Labour Party will need to select a candidate that can unite all parts of our movement – the union movement, the members and elected representatives – I have to be honest that at this time, that person isn’t me.

‘In order to win the country, we are going to have to find a candidate in this race who can do that and take that message out to the country of hope and change for things to be better.’