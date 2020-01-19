jess-philips-says-people-‘didn’t-trust’-labour-party-on-the-big-issues

Jess Phillips has hit out at the former Labour leadership, saying people just ‘didn’t trust’ them on the doorstep.

She said this morning: ”What you heard on the doorstep, what you heard wherever you were in the country was that basically people didn’t trust the Labour Party on a number of things.’

‘The fundamental was trust. They didn’t trust leadership, they didn’t trust our positions on the big issues of the day. In lots of cases they didn’t know what they were.

‘And also they just didn’t trust that we could deliver the things that we were saying. It’s not to say they didn’t like the things we were saying, it’s just that extra bit of the issue where they could trust us to deliver.

The Labour leadership contender also told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that if she became leader, she has no plans to apply for the UK to rejoin the EU and is not an ‘uber Remainer’.

She said it was not an ‘honest position’ to close off future options or alliances.

She added: ‘I don’t think this is a conversation that’s even up for debate at the moment.

‘There’s no plan to have some sort of campaign to rejoin the European Union.

‘But any prime minister who wouldn’t look at the merits of every single alliance that our country could have for our safety, security, peace, and economic viability with a reasoned head on, anyone who closes off any option in the future, I just believe that that’s an honest position.’

Asked what specific issues voters didn’t trust Labour on, Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips said: ‘The broadband issue went down appallingly badly in my constituency, where I found out on the day that it was announced how many Openreach employees I had in my constituency that I didn’t know about.’

Ms Phillips said she was also worried about how the Labour Party conference vote to abolish private schools had made it seem to parents who choose to use them that the party thought they were ‘baddies’.