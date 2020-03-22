‘jersey-shore:-family-vacation’:-jenni-“jwoww”-farley-put-vinny-guadagnino-in-a-chokehold-after-his-chippendales-performance

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has a bond like no other. After 10 years of highs, lows, and everything in between, not even an eight-month prison sentence could break this MTV crew up.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley share an extremely close friendship. Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly DelVecchio share an unconventional bromance. The bonds this family shares can’t be fractured — not even by a totally nude Chippendales performance.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley & Vinny Guadagnino | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The ‘Keto Guido’s residency at Chippendales

In 2019, the Jersey Shore cameras captured Guadagnino’s first stint with the world-renowned show. His keto-physique allowed Guadagnino to fit right in with the rest of the scantily-clad gentlemen of Chippendales.

Of course, his roomies rallied in support and came to see him perform — naked shower scene and all. During a Family Vacation to Las Vegas, Farley, along with Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Pauly DelVecchio attended one of Guadagnino’s Chippendales performances. His mom, Paula Guadagnino, was also in attendance.

Not even a sprained ankle could stop the “Keto Guido” from succeeding — but a special guest appearance from Uncle Nino did surprise him a bit.

Jenni’ JWoww’ Farley had a hard time seeing her ‘brother’ perform

Speaking with People TV’s Reality Check, Farley discussed seeing Guadagnino perform with Chippendales. Farley explained how being pulled up on stage to become part of Guadagnino’s performance was “one of the most unexpected things.” She wanted to support Guadagnino but had no idea what she was supporting at the time.

Farley would quickly learn that her support would come by sliding her hands down Guadagnino’s semi-nude body. Her reaction? Put Guadagnino into a chokehold after the show.

“You don’t get to see it and I actually feel really bad, but I basically put him in a chokehold after because I had no idea, I was like ‘Oh my God, my hand’s going down!,’” Farley explained. She clarified that she “didn’t see anything” and remains proud of her brother for his success with the male revue.

Will the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast remain like a family?

After this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the dynamics could start to change. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is finally out of prison and wants to start a family with his wife, Lauren Pesce. Polizzi has announced she is leaving the show.

With each cast members going through their own changes, it’s easy to see how the show could change overall. While the cast will continue to share their bond until the end of time, fans aren’t sure that the show can last. But for now, there’s plenty of fun left to be had on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

As for the “Keto Guido,” he was scheduled to return to the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino for another residency at Chippendales. His third residency was set to run from Apr. 24 through June 7. However, the Coronavirus may impact that schedule.

