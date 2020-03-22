‘jersey-shore’-cast-reminisce-about-jenni-‘jwoww’-farley’s-divorce-party

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras have captured a lot over the last 10 years. This season of Family Vacation is no different. From Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s prison release and reunion with his friends to Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding, there are plenty of exciting and dramatic moments to be shared on the latest season of Family Vacation.

Jenni “Jwoww” Farley’s divorce party was just one of the highlights this season. Here’s what the Jersey Shore roomies had to say about Farley’s special event.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews’ divorce

Farley filed for a divorce after three years of marriage to Roger Mathews. She shares two children with him, Meilani and Greyson.

Leading up to their divorce, Farley had kept much of her private life quiet. Any time Ronnie Ortiz-Magro would try to speak with Farley about the difficult time she was having, she would deny him because the cameras were around.

It wasn’t until Mathews spoke out about the divorce that Farley started revealing more on camera.

Mathews took to social media to stream live from the back of a police car. In the infamous post, he claimed Farley was allegedly “hysterically shouting” at him and threatening to call the cops. Mathews said he called the police himself, and once the dispute was settled, the cops left, but later returned in the middle of the night to arrest him after Farley had filed a restraining order against him.

Frustrated that he would air their dirty laundry on social media, Farley finally spoke out while MTV cameras were rolling, saying: “As bad as our relationship got, I stayed f—ing quiet, because that’s what you’re supposed to do. So to me, the ultimate betrayal is the fact that he went public.”

Since Mathews’ social media outburst, Farley has been more vocal with her roommates about her divorce. During this season of Family Vacation, Farley’s divorce from Mathews was finalized. To celebrate, her friends threw her a divorce party.

Jenni Farley’s divorce party

A divorce party is like the opposite of a bachelorette party — instead of celebrating upcoming nuptials, you’re celebrating the end of your marriage.

In an interview with Decider, Farley said that the celebration was a surprise: “I had no idea and it was really genuine, really nice, and they put all the elements that I wanted: gay club, my roommates, dinner, desserts, lots of alcohol, party bus they decorated themselves.”

Up until the divorce party, cameras captured a discouraged Farely, who was feeling defeated after Mathews’ refusal to be flexible with their custody agreement. To cheer Farley up, her Jersey Shore roomies gathered supplies, including an explicitly decorated party van. “We got in trouble because they can’t show [the explicit drawings] on camera so we had to scrub all the penises off,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi explained.

Pauly DelVecchio admitted he helped decorate the van, too. “That’s a tough time for somebody to go through but we turned it into a positive, we made a party out of it and any excuse to party for me is great,” he said.

Did DelVecchio’s efforts to cheer Farley up go beyond that? The trailer for this season of Family Vacation alludes to the possibility!

