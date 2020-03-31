jermaine-dupri-reveals-his-biggest-musical-regret

Hitmaker Jermaine Dupri has had the opportunity to work with a long list of artists, including Mariah Carey, Usher, Kris Kross, Xscape, and Janet Jackson.

Although Jermaine was able to launch a long list of artists and write and produce many monster songs — he still has a huge musical regret.

The rapper, songwriter, and record producer recently took part in a Q&A on Instagram with Black Love, where he was asked the following question: “Which artists does he regret passing up on?”

The man behind So So Def said it was TLC composed of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and added: “I regret not trying to do TLC at the same time as Kris Kross. I was only 19- years old at the time and didn’t believe in myself as a person, as someone having the bandwidth to have both artists. I was putting so much energy into Kriss Kross, and I was only giving TLC maybe 30 to 40 percent, not even 50 percent.”

He went on to say: “I felt I was spreading myself thin by trying to provide both of these groups what they needed to become the success they eventually both grew to become. So I eliminated myself from TLC being a group that I actually introduced to the world.”

In a past interview, he praised the late Left Eye for the creative clothing that Kris Kross wore.

He said: “TLC was my group before they got signed to La Face. Left Eye was living at my house when I found Kris Kross. The backwards clothes came after we started getting more and more songs… The backwards clothes actually came from being around Left Eye. ‘Cause Left Eye was around here trying to cut her sleeves off of every shirt and she had me—I shaved my whole eyebrow off. I only had one eyebrow, and I was walking around doing wild sh*t. I had a nose ring. We were just doing whatever we could do to get somebody’s attention.”

Jermaine was recently in the news after Bow Wow revealed when he fired him. Omarion, who was present, said: “At one point in time, we were doing the Face Off album and, I’m thinking to myself, ‘alright, we gon’ have Jermaine [Dupri] do this half and then we gon’ work with these other two producers. The first day in Atlanta, Bow fires Jermaine. ‘No no no, fu*k that, we going, O.’”

Bow Wow added: “We didn’t even get a chance to record over a Jermaine Dupri track. Day one, we go to the studio, and I believe me, O, and Jermaine were just talking. And I’m just like ‘you know, I’m just not really feeling what the fuck you doing.’”

TLC might have been completely different.



Post Views:

0





