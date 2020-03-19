jeremy-lin-and-karrueche-tran-blast-‘chinese-virus’-term

Karrueche Tran and Jeremy Lin (Credit: Getty Images and Jeremy Lin)

Jeremy Lin and Karrueche Tran have blasted President Donald Trump for his continued use of the phrase “Chinese virus” when describing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday in a press conference, Trump defended his use of the term “Chinese virus” when speaking about the novel coronavirus. During the briefing, Trump justified using the term by saying “I’m not racist at all” and “It comes from China, that’s why,” according to The New York Times.

In response, NBA Champion and current Beijing Ducks guard Lin criticized the president for his open use of racist rhetoric.

🤦🏻‍♂️I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering https://t.co/QfRHiOFGEm

— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2020

“I wish you would powerfully support the vulnerable people that will suffer due to our mismanagement of this virus, including those that will be affected by the racism you’re empowering,” Lin wrote on Twitter.

Also speaking about xenophobia that has sparked during the pandemic is Tran. The actress took to Instagram to denounce the discrimination going against Asians, while also specifically shunning the term “Chinese virus.”

“Xenophobia is not ok!!” she wrote. “To target and discriminate against Asians is wrong!! There are Asians afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been hurt.

“I know y’all seen the video of the older asian man,” Tran added.

In New York City, a teen is being searched for after attacking an Asian man and yelling “F-ing Chinese coronavirus.” The New York Post reported the teen also told the man to go back to his country. The man had injuries to his hands and knees but did not request medical attention.

Another attack in NYC saw a 23-year-old woman get punched in the face by a man in Midtown. He yelled “Where is your corona mask, you Asian b—h,” during the attack.

“Let’s stop instilling more fear and hate. The World is struggling enough as it is. Please stop this!!,” Tran closed her message.