jeremy-irvine-‘punched-someone’s-teeth-out’-in-true-spy-fashion-filming-amazon-prime’s-bourne-spin-off-treadstone

Jeremy Irvine took his commitment to his role in Amazon Prime spy thriller Treadstone a bit too seriously – he accidentally punched someone’s teeth out in a fight scene.

The actor stars as John Randolph Bentley in the drama, which acts both prequel and spin-off to the Jason Bourne films.

‘We had some shocking injuries,’ Jeremy shared with Metro.co.uk. ‘I can’t believe we managed to get away [with some of them]. I was running across a rooftop in Budapest at 3am and some guy jumps behind me, the wires don’t catch him quite right and his leg went through a window.’

Sounds like a health and safety nightmare. The most impressive injury is yet to come, however, as the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! star added: ‘I punched some guys teeth out! Everyone was black and blue.’

Details are a bit hazy on exactly how many teeth Jeremy managed to dislodge with his fists (although, to be fair, if you are training to be a covert spy it’s a handy skill to have) but these things do happen when you’re filming a psychological thriller about super-spies.

With this news, it will come as a surprise to no-one that the star says Treadstone ‘takes fighting and action sequences to a level I don’t think we’ve seen on TV before.’

Jeremy’s role as Bentley sees him in the 1970s struck with amnesia and trying to figure out if he has been activated as a sleeper agent in the Cold War.

‘My section is like the prequel [to the Jason Bourne] films,’ Jeremy reveals. ‘The rest is set just after and there are some references in there for fans.

‘[Bentley] is the closest character [we have] to Bourne,’ he adds. ‘He goes through the most similar journey.’

Filming the series was also a new experience for the War Horse actor (not the punching out teeth bit) as he admitted that this has been his first major jump to the small screen.

‘I’ve only ever really done film and in film, you shoot the whole thing in two or three months,’ he revealed.

‘With this, it took a whole year to film, so I had a whole year of really living with this character. I had no idea what was going to happen!’

He may not know in the show if he’s a real spy or not, but with all this jumping over roofs and punching teeth out, we think we smell a second career?

Treadstone is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.





