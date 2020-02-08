Jeremy Corbyn's constituency backs Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leader

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington North constituency Labour Party (CLP) has backed Sir Keir Starmer to succeed him as Labour leader.

The CLP, which nominated Mr Corbyn in 2015 and 2016, also supported Angela Rayner as the party’s next deputy leader.

The decision has raised eyebrows as shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey is widely seen as the candidate most closely aligned to Mr Corbyn’s policy views.

But a poll released yesterday by the Standard revealed that she is currently trailing in last place in the contest among ordinary voters.

The Left-winger dubbed “Continuity Corbyn” has even fallen behind long-shot Emily Thornberry when it comes to public support, Ipsos MORI found, despite being backed by some trade union leaders and Labour branches.

