jeremy-corbyn&apos;s-constituency-backs-sir-keir-starmer-for-labour-leader

Jeremy Corbyn's constituency backs Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leader

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington North constituency Labour Party (CLP) has backed Sir Keir Starmer to succeed him as Labour leader.

The CLP, which nominated Mr Corbyn in 2015 and 2016, also supported Angela Rayner as the party’s next deputy leader.

The decision has raised eyebrows as shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey is widely seen as the candidate most closely aligned to Mr Corbyn’s policy views.

But a poll released yesterday by the Standard revealed that she is currently trailing in last place in the contest among ordinary voters.

The Left-winger dubbed “Continuity Corbyn” has even fallen behind long-shot Emily Thornberry when it comes to public support, Ipsos MORI found, despite being backed by some trade union leaders and Labour branches.

More follow…

Related Posts

no-second-chances-in-history

No second chances in history

syed
zinedine-zidane-will-support-gareth-bale-&apos;to-the-end&apos;-despite-real-madrid-squad-omission

Zinedine Zidane will support Gareth Bale 'to the end' despite Real Madrid squad omission

John koli
rnc’s-ronna-mcdaniel-says-impeachment-already-an-“asset”-with-gop-base

RNC’s Ronna McDaniel says impeachment already an “asset” with GOP base

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *