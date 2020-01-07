jeremy-corbyn-makes-mini-reshuffle-of-labour’s-top-team

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has conducted a mini-reshuffle of his top team, as he prepares for the final four months of his leadership.

Tracy Brabin replaces former deputy party leader Tom Watson as shadow culture secretary and Rachael Maskell takes over from Laura Pidcock, who lost her seat at the election, as shadow employment rights secretary.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard takes ex-MP Sue Hayman’s position as shadow environment secretary.

Mr Corbyn said: ‘I am pleased to appoint Tracy Brabin, Rachael Maskell and Luke Pollard to our shadow cabinet, and Tan Dhesi as my Parliamentary private secretary.

‘Labour will be holding the Conservatives to account on their election promises, record of failure and performance in government every step of the way.’

It comes amid a leadership contest to take over the top spot, as Mr Corbyn has pledged to stand down in April.

So far six other candidates have announced they intend to stand for the leadership – frontbenchers Sir Keir Starmer, Emily Thornberry, Rebecca Long Bailey and Clive Lewis, and backbenchers Jess Phillips and Lisa Nandy.

The timetable for the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn was agreed at a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) yesterday.

A party spokeswoman said that the postal ballot of members will run from February 21 to April 2.

‘We are by far the largest political party in the UK with well over half a million members,’ the spokeswoman said.

‘We want as many of our members and supporters to take part, so it has been designed to be open, fair and democratic.’ Under the terms of the contest, candidates need to secure the nominations of least 10% (22) of the party’s MPs and MEPs.

Those who succeed will then go forward to the second stage when they must get the nominations of 5% of all constituency Labour parties or three Labour affiliates – of which at least two must be trade unions – comprising at least 5% of the fully paid-up affiliate membership.