jeremy-corbyn-‘demands-answers’-over-us-air-strike-amid-boris-johnson-silence

Jeremy Corbyn has written to Boris Johnson demanding an urgent briefing following the US assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani.

The Labour leader has asked the PM to inform the Privy Council of the potential consequences the strike might have on the UK.

He has described the assassination as an ‘an extremely serious and dangerous escalation of conflict with global significance’.

Earlier today he tweeted: ‘The UK government should urge restraint on the part of both Iran and the US, and stand up to the belligerent actions and rhetoric coming from the US.’

In his letter, Corbyn asked Mr Johnson if the he was informed about the air strike, if there was an increased terror risk in the UK and whether Boris Johnson had spoken to US president Donald Trump.

I’ve written to Boris Johnson requesting an urgent Privy Council briefing and answers to questions following the US assassination of Qassem Suleimani. pic.twitter.com/kOw36b6Ex2 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 3, 2020

He wrote: ‘Given the serious nature of the issue now faced by our country and indeed the world as a consequence of the US attack I would welcome a prompt response to this request and stand ready to attend any briefing meeting as soon as arranged.’

The Prime Minister has remained silent on the issue while he enjoys his holiday on the private Caribbean island of Mustique with girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

He is under pressure to return from the island to deal with the crisis, as other political leaders criticised Trump’s actions.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has called for a calming of tensions from all sides.

In a written statement Mr Raab said: ‘We have always recognised the aggressive threat posed by the Iranian Quds force led by Qasem Soleimani.

‘Following his death, we urge all parties to de-escalate. Further conflict is in none of our interests.’

Labour leadership hopeful Clive Lewis, who served as a Territorial Army officer and completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan, has also warned that the ‘violent escalation in an already volatile region is a mistake’ which should not be ‘compounded’ by UK support.

The former shadow defence secretary said: ‘I call on the PM to condemn this cowboy action & turn immediately to our international institutions to try & de-escalate any war with Iran.’ ‘The UK must now lead in being a broker for peace.’

Labour MP Lisa Nandy, who is also considering a run to replace Jeremy Corbyn, added it is ‘a very dangerous moment’ and said ‘world leaders must stand up to Trump’.

General Soleimani, the head of Tehran’s elite Quds Force who spearheaded military operations in the Middle East, was targeted in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday.

Calls for de-escalation have fallen on deaf ears, with Iran threatening ‘severe retaliation’ .

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei tweeted soon after the incident saying: ‘Harsh vengeance awaits the criminals that got his [Soleimani] and other martyrs’ blood on their evil hands in last night’s incident.’ He added: ‘God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped’.

Undeterred, Trump then took to Twitter boasting that Soleimani should have been ‘taken out many years ago,’ accusing him of killing thousands of Americans and claiming the people of Iraq don’t want to be ‘dominated and controlled’ by Iran.

He has announced plans to deploy 3,500 additional troops to the Middle East after killing Iran’s top military general.

It comes as the Israeli army bolster their presence at the border of Syria amid fears of a Iran-backed Hezbollah response.

UN troops have also been patrolling the border of Lebanon and Israel.