Jeremy Clarkson tells Meghan Markle to 'just get a grip' in GQ interview

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has criticised the Duchess of Sussex in a recent interview, calling on Meghan to “just get a grip.”

Clarkson, who was honoured with a GQ Car Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, touched on the Royal Family in his winners’ profile – referencing the Duchess as well as her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

After Clarkson was asked about how “upset” he was at the end of Top Gear, he said that he was “pissed off with myself that I was a bit American about the whole thing.”

He continued, “Everybody cries. Everybody cried when Princess Diana was buried. But I mean, as a general rule, you’ve got to get a grip.”

“I think the expression ‘get a grip’ needs to come back into the lexicon as soon as possible. Everybody needs to get a grip,” he said. “Meghan Markle… just get a grip.”

In recent years younger members of the Royal Family have fought against the old idea of a stiff upper lip, with Prince William and Harry discussing the emotional impact of their mother’s death.

Meghan was both praised and criticised for opening up to ITV’s Tom Bradby in a documentary called Harry and Meghan: An African Journey – a defining moment which saw her hold back tears as she talked about the emotional toll her new life (and especially tabloid coverage) had taken on her.

As Bradby asked about her mental health, Meghan held back tears and said, “I would say look any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable. So that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add that on top of trying to be a new mom, or trying to be a newlywed…”

She later thanked Bradby, telling him “not many people have asked if I’m okay”, and clarified that she wasn’t really okay.

Joining the Royal Family Meghan said she initially tried to embrace a British “stiff upper lip”, explaining, “In all honesty I have said for a long time to H – that is what I call [Prince Harry] – it’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.”

“I tried, I really tried, but I think what that does internally is probably really damaging, and the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought this would be easy but I thought it would be fair, and that is the part that is hard to reconcile but [I] just take each day as it comes,” she said.

Meghan is not the only high profile woman that Clarkson has recently criticised.

He also branded 16 year old Greta Thunberg “a stupid idiot” at the end of last year and over the course of his press circuit for The Grand Tour said, “[Greta’s] mad and she’s dangerous and she’s causing young children sleepless nights with her idiocy. I think she needs to go back to school and shut up.”